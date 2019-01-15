ATL Mayor says “Anyone but the Saints!” in SB53 prediction

ATLANTA, GA — These Urban Times reporter, Terrell Thomas, knew that the gumbo was going to hit the fan when he uploaded video of Atlanta’s Mayor saying that she was not about the New Orleans Saints heading their way for the Super Bowl.

Atlanta is hosting the ball game this year and they are gearing up for a week’s worth of parties, celebrities, and pig skin.

When asked by Thomas for her SB53 predictions, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said, “Just anybody other than the Saints. I know there’s going to be a bounty on my head for saying that. But if it can’t be the Falcons, then hey, as long as it’s not the Saints, then I’m happy.”

“Just anybody other than the Saints” I spoke with Mayor @keishabottoms on Wednesday at City Hall after she announced @SuperBowlGospel!

We spoke on her Super Bowl predictions,What it means to Atlanta’s sports & entertainment scenes to host Super Bowl 53 & more. pic.twitter.com/ml09LZqFUj — Terrell Thomas (@Eldorado2452) January 10, 2019

Apparently the Mayor took some heat over Twitter because she retweeted Thomas’ disclaimer that it was only a joke with the caption, “Exactly!”

