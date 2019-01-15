Artist creates spirited and stylish Saints sneakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- Saints fans love to rock their black and gold Saints gear, right? That includes everything from T-shirts, jerseys, and even shoes!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez shows us some spirited Saints sneakers made exclusively by a local artist.

Are you a Saints fan that wants to show your spirit from head to toe?

Gregg Mitchell is known as 3G Artist and he created these custom made Saints shoes just in time for the Saints march to the Super Bowl.

"I start off with a blank white canvas on these Vans shoes, then I sketch on them by hand, I pencil everything in, and then ink the shoes. They are custom made, so you tell me how you want me to design them," Mitchell said.

Bee's wax is melted on the shoes to protect them.

"You can walk in them in the rain, or pour water on them and they won't get ruined. They are meant to last," he said.

