WICHITA FALLS, TX -- People of Walmart just reached new heights with this story...

A Texas woman has been banned from the retail giant for riding around outside of their store in an electric shopping cart while drinking wine out of a Pringles can.

The 911 call came in shortly after 9am but according to cops, the woman had been riding around the parking lot since 6:30am. No arrest was made.

Sadly, no word on what flavor Pringles can was used to conceal the woman’s alcohol.

