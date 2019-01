Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- No, it's not a nightclub! It's the Saints locker room after that nail biting victory against Philly!

Safety Marcus Williams took to Instagram live to give fans a sneak peek of what goes on behind the scenes after a Saints win.

Let's just say... there's a lot of choreography. And where did all of those lights come from?

