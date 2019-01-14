There’s a lot brewing with Galactic, including a new CD and tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It's a good time to be the band Galactic! Then again, it's always been a good time to be Galactic, and there are definite benefits that come with playing together for a quarter of a century.

Bassist Robert Mercurio says, "It's a sense of stability, of knowing each other, and where each other is going to go on and off stage. It's like being married to 4 other guys for 25 years."

Over those years this talented group of 5 has collaborated with artists form just about every genre to deliver their brand of New Orleans music.

Drummer Stanton Moore says that versatility has served them well, "I love all types of music, and I wanted to be able to interact and play with any kind of music that came my way."

Their new CD "Already Ready Already" is due at the end of the month and chocked full of those musical partnerships.

"I'm really excited about some of the work that we did with Princess Shaw, Erica Falls, Boyfriend, Charm Taylor. We get to work with some of the best vocalists locally and internationally sometimes," says Mercurio.

On top of the new CD and tour, the biggest news regarding Galactic has to do with them taking over Tipitina's. Even though the reception from the music community has been great, these guys take seriously their role as the current stewards of this iconic venue.

Moore told us, "We know how we want to be treated as musicians here. We also know how we want to be treated when we come into the building as either as a kid or now as a patron that comes in on a regular basis. We want the regular faces to be, 'Oh, hey!' Greeted and welcomed in."

Galactic's new CD 'Already Ready Already' drops February 8th and their tour stops home to play Tipitina's Feb 1st, 2nd, and 4th.