Teenager in possession of a gun and drugs arrested on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD made a late night arrest on a packed Bourbon Street.

Officers were conducting foot patrol in the 400 block of Bourbon Street around 1:30 A.M. when they discovered a male subject with an illegal firearm.

The subject, identified as 18-year-old Devin Adams, was in possession of an illegal firearm, as well as live rounds of ammunition.

A more in depth search revealed the suspect also had marijuana on his person.

Adams was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana.