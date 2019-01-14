Stop what you’re doing and watch Mayor Cantrell dance with Saints Vader on a street corner

NEW ORLEANS — Jennifer Johnson Larson captured the video on Friday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell breaking it down with Saints Vader. Just for fun!

She captioned the video, “Only in New Orleans would you just happen to see your mayor dancing in 5 o’clock traffic with Saints Vader….and no news crew. WHO DAT?!!!”

So far, the video has over 382,000 views on Facebook, over 8,000 shares, and nearly 3,000 reactions.

How cool is our Mayor?



