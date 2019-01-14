Saints beat the Eagles! Here’s Bourbon Street as the Who Dat Nation heads closer to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - When the New Orleans Saints beat the Philadelphia Eagles, any place in New Orleans is the place to be.

But the place to really be on a victorious Sunday night is, of course and after all, Bourbon Street.

It's one of the most famous streets in the world.

And now that the New Orleans Saints are just one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, Bourbon Street is the avenue where the Who Dat Nation celebrates the best of all times.

Here's what Bourbon Street looks like as Saints fans begin to celebrate the victory they've been waiting and watching and hoping for, all season.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood gives you a look from the camera of three-time Emmy Award winning photojournalist Justin Abshire.