Police: Jackson pastor shot and killed in front of his church

JACKSON, Miss. — A man has confessed in connection with a Sunday shooting that killed a Jackson pastor outside his church, Chief James Davis said.

Police said Anthony Longino, 62, was shot and killed about 8 a.m. as he opened the doors to New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in the 1700 block of Hill Avenue.

Longino’s 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck was stolen from the church, police said.

Longino’s truck was found about noon behind a home in the 400 block of Eastview Street, police said. A man was seen running from the property before officers arrived, investigators said.

Officers later received a tip that the men involved may have been at a home in the 1100 block of Pecan Boulevard. The Jackson-Hinds SWAT team checked the home, but found no one inside or any evidence from the shooting, authorities said.

Marquez “Dog Pound” Hamilton, 22, was arrested late Sunday night by the SWAT team, police said. Hamilton said he and three others planned to rob Longino, Davis said. Warrants have been issued for the other three suspects, Davis said.

Hamilton is charged with capital murder, armed robbery, auto theft and conspiracy. Bond was denied Monday for Hamilton, who is being held at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.