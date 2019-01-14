× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Miley

Miley is a young, female Hound & Bluetick Coonhound mix looking for her forever home! Come and meet Miley at the shelter today! For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Dogs: The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Miley.

Click here for more information about Animal Rescue New Orleans.