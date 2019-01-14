× Number 2: LSU Baseball Number 2 in D1 Baseball Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is No. 2 in the 2019 D1 Baseball preseason poll released Monday, marking the Tigers’ third designation among the Top 2 in preseason rankings. LSU was rated No. 1 earlier this winter in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls.

LSU completed its fall practice session in November, and the team will begin preseason workouts on January 25. The Tigers open the 2019 season at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 15, versus Louisiana-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of five Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the D1 Baseball 2019 preseason Top 10, along with No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Georgia and No. 10 Ole Miss. Other SEC squads appearing in the Top 25 are No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn.

Texas, which LSU will meet in a non-conference series in Austin March 1-3, is No. 23 in the poll.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.