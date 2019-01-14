× NOPD: Algiers boy initially reported kidnapped was ‘playing game’ with his family

NEW ORLEANS – The child who was reportedly kidnapped in Algiers yesterday was actually just “playing a game” with his family members, and was actually at Walmart, according to the NOPD.

The NOPD initially said 10-year-old Vince Johnson was kidnapped around 2:30 p.m. on January 13 when he went to take out the trash at his house in the 30 block Pinewood Court.

About an hour and a half after that initial notification, an NOPD spokesperson issued a statement saying the boy had been found and that he had not been kidnapped.

This afternoon, the NOPD released more details about the alleged kidnapping.

An investigation into the matter revealed that “Johnson was playing a game on his family,” NOPD spokesperson Juan Barnes said. “The concept of the game is to hide or go missing.”

Officers and the boy’s mother located Johnson at the Walmart on Behrman Highway, Barnes said.

The investigation into the incident is still underway, according to the NOPD.