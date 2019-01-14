× Morning Call announces last day in City Park

NEW ORLEANS – Morning Call is scheduled to close on January 20, 2019.

Morning Call announced last June that it had lost its lease at City Park.

A release sent out today confirms that Cafe du Monde has officially signed the lease for the Casino building coffee and beignet restaurant.

The City Park location of Morning Call was the last location still operating as the Metairie location closed early last year because of an increase in rent.

Last year, City Park Chief Development Officer John Hopper said in a news release that the park put out a call for bids from businesses interested in running a beignet restaurant in the space currently leased by Morning Call. Morning Call, Cafe du Monde and Cafe Beignet all submitted bids for the 10-year lease.

After reviewing the bids, City Park’s attorneys and the board’s executive committee recommended awarding the lease to Cafe Du Monde.