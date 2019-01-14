Metairie school placed on lockdown as State Police chase subject nearby

METAIRIE – Crescent City Christian School was briefly placed on lockdown this morning as Louisiana State Police chased a suspect near the school’s Metairie campus.

The unidentified suspect got out of a vehicle near the intersection of Utica Street and Transcontinental Drive just after 10 a.m. after a chase.

State Troopers chased the suspect into the neighborhood, and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, according to Superintendent Ricky Rigsby.

It remains unclear whether or not the suspect was caught on the campus.

No further details have been released.

