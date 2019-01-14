Mayor Cantrell names Shaun Ferguson new NOPD Superintendent

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor LaToya Cantrell has named Commander Shaun Ferguson as the new NOPD Superintendent, replacing outgoing chief Michael Harrison.

Cantrell announced her decision this morning at a highly anticipated press conference.

Ferguson has been with the NOPD for nearly 21 years, Cantrell said, and he has played an integral role in moving the city closer to the Federal consent degree.

Ferguson is the current commander of the NOPD academy, and has been in charge of new recruits, who he offered a word of encouragement as he moves up to the Superintendent’s position.

A Lower Ninth Ward native who also lived in Algiers, Ferguson went to O. Perry Walker High School before attending Southern University.

Ferguson will be officially sworn in on Friday, January 18, Cantrell said.

Harrison announced last week that he would be leaving the NOPD to take up the mantle of Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department.

“Since my reappointment in May 2018, I have enjoyed the complete support of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. For that, I wish to express my profound gratitude. From the time she was sworn in, she has provided us the necessary resources and support critical to carrying out our mission of reducing violent crime and implementing 21st century policing reforms,” Harrison said. “To the citizens of New Orleans I would like to say, serving as your police chief for the past four years has been the highest honor and privilege of my 28-year career with the New Orleans Police Department. This city and its people will forever hold a special place in my heart.”