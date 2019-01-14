× Keeping Rolling: Tulane Bowling Finished 10th in Mid-Winter Invitational

JONESBORO, Ark. – Competing in another loaded field to open the 2019 portion of the schedule, the No. 6 Tulane bowling team earned a 10th place finish at the Arkansas State Mid-Winter Invitational this weekend in Jonesboro.

The Green Wave won six matches over the course of the three-day event at the Hijinx Family Entertainment Center, knocking down 12,410 pins during the tournament for a pin average of 188.0. The squad had three matches knocking down over 1,000 pins in the competition.

Tulane earned three wins in the Baker matches on Friday, pulling out three more on Saturday during the traditional matches. Unfortunately, the Green Wave lost all three of their matches in the bracket finals on Sunday to close play at the event.

“This weekend was definitely a disappointing start to the spring semester,” head coach Hayley Veitch said. “However, one tournament doesn’t define who we are as a team and how we can perform. A combination of factors led to our 10th place finish. We will not accept any excuses but work on rebounding for our next tournament next week.”

Freshman Crystal Singh paced the Tulane contingent, finishing 33rd overall with 937 total pins knocked down and an average of 187.90.

Sunday saw the Green Wave open the finals taking on Louisiana Tech. Tulane pulled out the first game but dropped four of the following five to fall to the Bulldogs 4-2 (223-178, 201-205, 191-228, 210-218, 247-157, 186-215).

Against Nebraska in the next round, Tulane dropped the first three games to the Huskers before pulling out the next two after that. Looking to force a seventh game, Nebraska was able to pull out a close one and win the round 4-2 (192-204, 204-214, 148-223, 193-181, 177-169, 193-195).

The squad ran out of gas by the end of the stretch and dropped four games to Maryville 211-174, 154-124, 166-163, 184-157.

Tulane suffered a heartbreaker to open the tournament, falling by a single pin to Vanderbilt, 925-924. A loss to Nebraska in the next match would be the last for the team on the day, sweeping the rest of Friday’s action with a 912-713 win over Alabama A&M, 1,010-871 win over Maryville and 949-934 win over Southland rival Stephen F. Austin.

On Saturday, the Green Wave opened play with a 1,034-933 loss to UAB, bouncing back to earn a 1,009-925 win over Texas Southern. After an 877-846 win over Kentucky Wesleyan and 1,038-801 win over Lincoln University (Mo.), Sam Houston State edged out Tulane with a 944-862 victory.

Tulane will be back in action next weekend, traveling to Limerick, Pa., to participate in the KU Invitational hosted by Kutztown University.

Final Standings

1. No. 3 Vanderbilt

2. No. 4 Arkansas State

3. No. 1 McKendree

4. No. 10 Stephen F. Austin

5. No. 5 Sam Houston State

6. No. 20 UAB

7. No. 2 Nebraska

8. No. 14 Louisiana Tech

9. No. 22 Maryville

10. No. 6 Tulane

11. Lincoln Memorial (Mo.)

12. Drury

13. No. 24 Central Missouri

14. Valparaiso

15. Alabama State

16. Jackson State

17. Kentucky Wesleyan

18. Texas Southern

Tulane Individual Rankings (pin avg)

33. Crystal Singh (187.40)

52. Hailee Hammond (177.60)

64. Tiera Gulum (203.00

69. Isabelle Lee (192.25)

86. Madison McCall (174.0)

98. Veronica Petrinec (205.67)

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.