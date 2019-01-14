Donate to Coats for Kids with Sharon Green’s State Farm Agency

Hank is speaking with Sharon Green from Sharon Green's State Farm Agency (391 Gause Blvd W, Slidell, LA 70460) about donating coats for the kids who need it most as a part of our annual Coats for Kids program which ends this week (January 20th).
You can also donate a coat at C J Ladner's State Farm Agency in Covington (1972 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433)
*********
It's that time of the year again, the time when the community comes together to bring warmth to the holiday season. WGNO-TV's Coats for Kids is our annual coat drive that collects coats for those who need them most - children. Since its inception, Coats for Kids has donated over 72,000 coats to area children in need.
Helping out is easy. Drop off a coat at any of the participating locations below.
We'll take it from there, providing pick-up, cleaning and delivery to our distribution centers thanks to our partners - Blaze Express Courier Service and Russell's Cleaning Services!
Thank you for your support in making Coats for Kids a successful Southeast Louisiana tradition year after year.
ORLEANS PARISH
- The King Firm - 2912 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank - 3915 Canal St., New Orleans, LA 70119
- Home Bank -5435 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115
- Banner Chevrolet - 5950 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans 70126
- Charbonnet Family Pharmacy - 7211 Regent St. New Orleans 70124
- Firehouse Subs - 4150 General DeGaulle Dr. Ste C, New Orleans 70131 (Algiers)
JEFFERSON PARISH
- Home Bank - 1600 Veterans Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002
- Home Bank - 5700 Citrus Blvd., Ste K, Harahan, LA 70123
- Home Bank - 1800 Manhattan Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058
- Home Bank - 4401 Transcontinental Drive, Metairie, LA 70006
- Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath - 3841 Veterans Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002
- Firehouse Subs - 3814 Veterans Blvd, Suite B, Metairie, LA 70002
- Once Upon a Child - 3122 Severn Ave, Metairie, LA 70002
- Spudly's Super Spuds - 2609 Harvard Ave, Metairie, LA 70001
- Russell's Cleaning - 3704 Robertson St, Metairie, LA 70001
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
- Banner Ford - 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471
- Dr. Burkenstock’s Skin Body Heath - 2040 N. Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471
- Firehouse Subs - 1521 Gause Blvd, Slidell LA 70458
- Home Bank - 1750 N. Columbia St., Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank - 1305 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville, LA 70471
- Home Bank - 69291 Hwy. 21, Covington, LA 70433
- Home Bank - 82255 Hwy. 25, Folsom, LA 70437
- Home Bank - 2037 E. Gause Blvd., Slidell, LA 70461
- Home Bank - 70963 Hwy. 59, Abita Springs, LA 70420
- Elevation Station - 250 Northpointe Ct, Covington, LA 70433
- Once Upon a Child - 4240 Highway 22, Ste 7, Mandeville, LA 70471
- State Farm Agent C J Ladner - 1972 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
- State Farm Agent Sharon Green - 391 W. Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70460
- Timeless RX - 1976 N Hwy 190, Covington, LA 70433
Other Areas
- Hammond - Firehouse Subs - 1750 W. Thomas St. Suite A, Hammond, LA 70401
- Thibodaux - Firehouse Subs - 402 N. Canal Blvd, Ste. D, Thibodaux, LA 70301
- Houma - Firehouse Subs - 1826 MLK Blvd, Ste I, Houma, LA 70360