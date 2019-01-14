Did the same suspect drop the hammer in multiple West Bank burglaries?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a couple of burglary cases involving a suspect with a hammer. Click on the video button above to see the latest Wheel of Justice report.

The first case happened on January 11 in the 3800 block of General DeGaulle Drive. Video surveillance footage shows a man approach the glass door of a business and shatter it with a hammer. According to police, the man searched the building for valuables after making entry.

The second case happened on January 18 on 3600 block of Macarthur Boulevard, just a short walk from the first crime scene. Security camera footage from the second case also shows a man swing a hammer to smash the front glass of a business and burglarize it.

In both cases, the burglar swings the hammer in a similar fashion, but so far the NOPD has not officially said that detectives believe the same person is responsible.

The hammer burglaries follow a string of no less than eight others over a period of about three Weeks on General DeGaulle. WGNO also profiled those cases in a previous Wheel of Justice report.

If you can help police solve any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

So far, more than 389 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.