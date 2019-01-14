Devin White says he will ‘sacrifice’ remaining LSU career, enter NFL draft

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord , “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

Jeremiah 29:11 NIV#GetLive40 #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/ZeOazpbOPc — DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2019

BATON ROUGE – LSU star Devin White has announced his plans to enter the NFL draft in 2019.

White posted a slickly produced video to his official Twitter account this morning.

In the video, White thanks everyone who has helped him get to this point, including former coach Les Miles, current coach Ed Orgeron, and all the fans who have supported him along the way.

“After careful consideration and prayer, and various conversations with those who are close to me, I have decided to sacrifice the remainder of my college career and enter the 2019 NFL draft,” White says in the video. “It will always be a mission of mine to represent Louisiana State University to the best of my ability.”

White included a quote from the Bible, Jeremiah 29:11, in the Tweet.

