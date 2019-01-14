Brees celebrates turning 40 with a post-game throw down

NEW ORLEANS – His birthday isn’t until the 15th, but Brees started the celebration early.

The party happened shortly after the Saints beat the Eagles, kicking the the defending Super Bowl Champions out of the playoffs.

The party was hosted by an.gle events, at Port Orleans Brewery, which is owned by former Saints player Zach Strief.

Brees was greeted by several teammates as well as his head coach, Sean Payton.

Several celebrities were also in the building, including New Orleans rapper, Choppa, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Pictures on social media show a photo booth, drinks with Drew’s face on them, and an ice sculpture carved into the number “40” for his 40th birthday.