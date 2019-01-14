Brass band plays ‘Choppa Style’ on Bourbon Street after Saints win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- It is the Saints anthem of the 2018 season. We're talking about "Choppa Style" by rapper Choppa. It was a hit back in 2002, but now has seen a resurgence since the Saints players have been dancing to it at the Superdome and in the locker room.

Check out this New Orleans brass band playing "Choppa Style" on Bourbon Street after the Saints beat the Eagles on Sunday night.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez captured this video from the balcony at Royal Sonesta New Orleans overlooking Bourbon Street.