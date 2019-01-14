× A thick blanket of snow from Colorado to the Mid-Atlantic

People are still digging out after a powerful winter storm that dropped a thick blanket of snow from Colorado to the Mid-Atlantic, killing seven people in Missouri and Kansas and bringing almost a foot of snow to Washington.

All District of Columbia Public Schools closed for the day Monday, along with the US Office of Personnel Management.

The capital’s Metrobus system began operations 5 a.m. after service was suspended Sunday night, and is operating on a “Severe Snow Plan,” of limited service. Buses will operate only on major roads and the Metrobus said passengers should expect delays and increased wait times.

Washington’s Dulles International Airport has lifted a ground stop implemented late Sunday due tSnow fell from Colorado to the mid-Atlantic

In Missouri, the state’s highway patrol said on Twitter that it responded to nearly 4,000 calls for service and more than 1,700 stranded motorists, during the snowfall that settled at more than 20 inches.

Other areas of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado saw more than a foot of snow during the weekend.

Kentucky weather officials are warning of possible black ice on roads Monday morning. A Delta plane landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky Sunday slid off the runway as it was taxiing toward a terminal, and photos of the scene showed the runway covered in several inches of wet snow.

In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in all of the state’s 100 counties, after snow and ice left nearly 100,000 without power Sunday night.

“Though the worst of the storm is over, conditions are still hazardous in areas that saw snow and ice,” Cooper said. “If you are without power, please be careful if you are using alternative heat sources.”

Nearly 1,000 emergency management officials in the state are clearing ice off the roads and have laid more than 4,600 tons of salt and sand mix and 188,000 gallons of salt brine.

Heavy storms on the West coast

Mountainous areas in California also saw up to 12 inches of snow, and officials reported sleet at elevations higher than 5,000 feet, warning of dangerous driving conditions.

Rain and snow will continue through Tuesday in parts of the state and snow will start to develop over the Southern Sierras late Monday.

Sacramento will face the brunt of the storm Wednesday with up to 2 feet of snow in elevations above 5,000 feet. Showers will continue through Friday.