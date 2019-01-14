× 2019 Non-Conference Schedule Out for Nicholls State

THIBODAUX, La. – The Nicholls State University football team will play three non-conference games for the first time since 2014 as part of a 12-game schedule for 2019.

The non-Southland opponents for ‘19 will be Kansas State (Aug. 31), Prairie View A&M (Sept. 14) and Texas State (Sept. 28). All three games are on the road.

After knocking off Kansas in overtime to begin 2018, Nicholls returns to the Sunflower State to take on Kansas State in the programs’ first-ever meeting. The Wildcats went 5-7 in legendary head coach Bill Synder’s final campaign and won three Big 12 games, including a 21-17 win over the rival Jayhawks.

K-State’s matchup against the Colonels will mark the debut of the Chris Klieman era, who is coming off his fourth FCS national championship in five years as head coach at North Dakota State. Klieman’s Bison won the title after defeating Eastern Washington, which eliminated the Colonels from the postseason in the second round.

Two weeks later, the Colonels head to Texas for their second meeting against Prairie View A&M in three years. The Panthers posted a 5-6 record in 2018 and went 4-3 in the SWAC. Nicholls defeated PVAMU in 2017 in Thibodaux, 44-13, in the team’s only previous matchup.

The final game of September will renew the “Battle of the Paddle” as Nicholls heads to San Marcos for the first time since 2011 to face former Southland rival Texas State. The teams have played in 30 games against one another, dating back to 1980, and the all-time series is tied at 15-15. The Bobcats won the last meeting in ‘11 in their transition year to the FBS, while Nicholls took their final SLC matchup, 47-45, in a four-overtime thriller.

Texas State will also be led by a new head coach, Jake Spavital. The former offensive coordinator at West Virginia took over the reins after the Bobcats went 3-9 last season. It marked the fourth straight year Texas State had three or fewer victories.

Article of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.