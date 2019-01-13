× Tigers go OT: subdue Hogs

LSU’s nine game road losing streak, and Arkansas’s nine game home win streak both ended Saturday in Fayetteville.

Javonte’ Smart hit a key three pointer in overtime, and Skylar Mays added a more conventional three point play as the Tigers defeated the Hogs, 94-88.

LSU moved to 12-3, 2-0 in the SEC with a key league game at Ole Miss, 3-0, coming up Tuesday night.

LSU led 73-61 after a hoop by Marlon Taylor with 9:19 to play. But, Arkansas forced overtime on a dunk by Daniel Gafford with 30 seconds to play in regulation.

Naz Reid led LSU with 27 points, and 7 rebounds. Marlon Taylor scored 21 points for the Tigers.