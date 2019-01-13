× Streak over: 3 game win streak for Pels ends at Minnesota

An irritated Alvin Gentry got right to the bottom line.

“They were better coached. They played harder,” said Gentry. That after Minnesota rallied to defeat New Orleans Saturday night, 110-106.

Karl- Anthony Towns hit a crucial three pointer that snapped a 103-103 tie with just under three minutes to play. Towns had 27 points, and 27 rebounds, most in an NBA game this season.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points, and grabbed 14 rebounds.

The Pelicans made only 5 of 25 three points attempts. Minnesota was 11 of 39 from beyond the arc.

Julius Randle scored 22 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds for New Orleans, 20-23.

The Pelicans play the Clippers in Los Angeles Monday night.