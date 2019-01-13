HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts of Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason NBA game on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
Streak over: 3 game win streak for Pels ends at Minnesota
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts of Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in preseason NBA game on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
An irritated Alvin Gentry got right to the bottom line.
“They were better coached. They played harder,” said Gentry. That after Minnesota rallied to defeat New Orleans Saturday night, 110-106.
Karl- Anthony Towns hit a crucial three pointer that snapped a 103-103 tie with just under three minutes to play. Towns had 27 points, and 27 rebounds, most in an NBA game this season.
Anthony Davis scored 30 points, and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Pelicans made only 5 of 25 three points attempts. Minnesota was 11 of 39 from beyond the arc.
Julius Randle scored 22 points, and grabbed 11 rebounds for New Orleans, 20-23.
The Pelicans play the Clippers in Los Angeles Monday night.