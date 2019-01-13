× Moving on: Saints Move on to the NFC Conference Championship Game

WGNO- The New Orleans Saints came-back from being down 14-0 to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14. The win advances the Saints to the NFC Championship Game versus the LA Rams Sunday afternoon inside the Superdome. Drew Brees was 28/38 301 yards, two touchdowns. Alvin Kamara 16 carries 71 yards. Mark Ingram II 9 carriers 53 yards.

WHO: LA Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

WHAT: Winner Heads to the Super Bowl in Atlanta

WHEN: Sunday January 20, 2019; Kick-off 2:05 PM

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome