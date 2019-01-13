Expected rematch: Brees said Saints figured they might see Rams again in NFC title game

The Saints host the Rams Sunday at 2:05 in the NFC championship. The winner advances to the Super Bowl, to be played February 3rd in Atlanta.

November 4th, the Saints beat the Rams, 45-35 in a game that featured a combined 54 first downs and 970 total yards by the two teams. Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he isn’t a bit surprised the Saints and Rams are playing for a second time this season.

The Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys Saturday night, 30-22. CJ Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow running back Todd Gurley ran for 115 yards and a score.

Saints defensive end Cam Jordan knows the Rams, well.

The Saints are three and a half point favorites.

New Orleans will play the game without standout defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, who reportedly suffered a torn achilles tendon in the Saints win over the Eagles.