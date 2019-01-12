× Dillard basketball sweeps Talladega

New Orleans — The Dillard women led-off Saturday’s double header of hoops by knocking-off 12th ranked Talladega 75-69. The Lady Bleu Devils had four players in double figures, led by Alyssa Washington with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and Jabria Pounds finished with 16. Dillard is now (11-6, 2-0 GCAC).

The men played in the night cap and also defeated Talladega 71-65. Dillard had 5 players in double figures, led by Rick Curry with 15 points. Jeron Rogers added 14 points, 8 rebounds and Jessie Ward finished with 11 and 6. Dillard is now (9-5, 2-0 GCAC)

Next up for Dillard is another double-header Monday night on the road against Edward Waters College in Jacksonville, Florida. The women play at 5:30 p.m. (CT) and the men play after at 7:30 p.m. (CT).