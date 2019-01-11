Who dat in dat pothole? Just a New Orleans Saints fan watching the game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - In front of his very eyes.

In front of his very house.

James Winfield is a man witnessing a miracle.

A New Orleans pothole is being repaired!

But WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says there's more to this pothole tale than just another job.

As the pothole is being filled.

James Winfield's heart is being emptied.

His heart is actually being broken.

Broken right in half. Right at halftime, in fact.

That's because for James, this is no ordinary pothole. This is an extraordinary pothole.

It's the location for James to watch the New Orleans Saints play football on TV.

On game days, James Winfield moves his big screen TV from inside his house, outside and into the pothole in the street.

It's on North Lopez between Conti and Bienville.

He's comfortable here.

With his Saints and his beer.

The super pothole is his Superdome seat. It's where James Winfield watches the New Orleans soar through a season of success.

Now that the pothole is being repaired, James need to find a new place to watch the Saints.

So he's on the move.

Headed to his front porch. And also using part of his front yard.

He has a bigger, big-screen TV.

And he has his beer.

Relocating to a place with a new view.

And what a view it is for James Winfield and the New Orleans Saints.

They've both got all the rights moves.

And looks like they're both on the way, to sweet victory.