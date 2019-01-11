Sticking to the routine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- One of the things that's been a topic this week is handling the noise of the playoffs-- the big stage, the higher stakes. Players have said that Head Coach Sean Payton has emphasized sticking to their routine to help manage and tune-out any extra outside factors.

"The big thing with that message is we get in such a routine relative to our work week and as the playoffs begin, those can be a little bit more difficult to protect," Payton said. "And there are a lot of different ways that you can be distracted and they've had a good week here."

Payton went on to say that playing at home of course has it's advantages, but it can also lend itself to possibly more distractions-- more friends and family asking for tickets or coming into town.