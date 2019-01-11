× Residential Fire In Pearl River

PEARL RIVER- The St. Tammany Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of a residential fire last night in Pearl River.

Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 65000 block of Highway 41 Spur.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a home in the area was heavily engulfed in flames.

Two elderly occupants were able to escape the structure safely with no injuries.

Several dogs living in the residence were unable to make it out of the home.

The fire was extinguished around midnight.