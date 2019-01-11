Police looking for man who robbed Gretna bank

GRETNA, LA – The FBI and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Gretna this afternoon.

The unidentified man walked into the Jefferson Financial Credit Union in Wall Boulevard just before 2 p.m. on January 11 and slipped the teller a note demanding money, according to the FBI.

The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man fled the bank on foot.

The suspect has a medium build and he was wearing a dark, blue-green sweatshirt with hood, reflective sunglasses, and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at (504)

816-3000 or Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 364-5300.

29.885788 -90.030885