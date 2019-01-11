× NOPD: Unknown suspects steal liquor, beer and cash register from business

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD needs help identifying and locating three subjects in connection with the burglary of a business.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 9, at a business in the 100 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.

Surveillance video shows two unknown males enter the location and leave with several bottles of liquor and beer from behind the bar.

One suspect was wearing a dark colored hat with “504” on the front. The other suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket with a “winged emblem” on the back and shoulders.

Shorty after, one of the wanted subjects returned to the location, this time with an unknown female.

This time, the suspects allegedly removed two cash registers and a small safe from behind the bar.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.