× NAACP to protest Trump’s New Orleans visit

NEW ORLEANS – The NAACP is planning a march to protest President Trump’s visit to New Orleans on Monday.

The NAACP Louisiana State Conference and all local branches will take to the streets at the intersection of Convention Center Boulevard and Canal Street at 10:30 a.m. on January 14.

The marchers “will be actively protesting President Donald Trump’s visit here in New Orleans, Louisiana because of the government shut down, his racist behavior towards Persons-Of-Color, and the constant division amongst the people of the United States of America,” according to a NAACP press release.

Trump will be in town to address the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Centennial Celebration idea and trade show, according to Farm Bureau officials.

The president’s address is scheduled to begin between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.

Convention Center Boulevard from Julia Street to Henderson Street will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.