Local theaters offer sign-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

NEW ORLEANS- Starting today, 6 theaters in the Metro area will be offering fans a sing-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film focuses on the emergence of Queen, led by popular music-icon Freddie Mercury.

Since its release in November, the film has reportedly become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

The sample size is part of a promotion being put on by 750 theaters nationwide.

They include:

  • Elmwood Palace Theater in Harahan
  • West Bank Palace Theater in Harvey
  • The Broad Theater in New Orleans
  • The Slidell Grand Theater
  • The Kenner Grand Theater
  • Regal Cinemas Covington Stadium 14

During the sing-along version of the film, fans will notice the lyrics for each song displayed on the screen.

 

