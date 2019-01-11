× Local theaters offer sign-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody”

NEW ORLEANS- Starting today, 6 theaters in the Metro area will be offering fans a sing-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

The film focuses on the emergence of Queen, led by popular music-icon Freddie Mercury.

Since its release in November, the film has reportedly become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.

The sample size is part of a promotion being put on by 750 theaters nationwide.

They include:

Elmwood Palace Theater in Harahan

West Bank Palace Theater in Harvey

The Broad Theater in New Orleans

The Slidell Grand Theater

The Kenner Grand Theater

Regal Cinemas Covington Stadium 14

During the sing-along version of the film, fans will notice the lyrics for each song displayed on the screen.