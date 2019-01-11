Local theaters offer sign-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody”
NEW ORLEANS- Starting today, 6 theaters in the Metro area will be offering fans a sing-along version of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
The film focuses on the emergence of Queen, led by popular music-icon Freddie Mercury.
Since its release in November, the film has reportedly become the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.
The sample size is part of a promotion being put on by 750 theaters nationwide.
They include:
- Elmwood Palace Theater in Harahan
- West Bank Palace Theater in Harvey
- The Broad Theater in New Orleans
- The Slidell Grand Theater
- The Kenner Grand Theater
- Regal Cinemas Covington Stadium 14
During the sing-along version of the film, fans will notice the lyrics for each song displayed on the screen.