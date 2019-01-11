Jermaine Durpi is throwing Atlanta’s biggest Super Bowl party and Saints fans are invited

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Fans of the Saints are preparing for the March to Atlanta... so what’s happening around the big game? We asked ATL rapper, Jermaine Dupri!

Kinsey Schofield: We are under the impression that we’re about to see you for the Super Bowl here in New Orleans… We think the Saints are coming your way. I heard that you’ve got a lot of events coming up to get ready for the Super Bowl.

Jermaine Durpi: Yeah, it’s funny though. I just talked to a station in Philly and they said the exact same thing you said. So… I don’t know which one of y’all are going to show up.

Kinsey: Well, I have to tell you that I feel pretty strongly that you’re going to see Drew Brees rolling in.

Jermaine: Haha, ok.

Kinsey: What kind of events do you have coming up?

Jermaine: Starting January 26th, I have six free concerts in Centennial Olympic Park leading up until Super Bowl 53. Six days before the Super Bowl, I’m giving you all Atlanta talent. On these six free days, I’m trying to make sure people come and I’ll welcome you to my city in the best way that I know how. And I will introduce you to things you might not know, and things you may know, I and restore you that feeling that you got when you were first in Atlanta.

Kinsey: I greatly appreciate your time and look forward to seeing you at the Super Bowl!

Jermaine: Alright, thank you… I love your energy!

