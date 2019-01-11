Food finds at the Saints game, if you know where to look in the Dome

NEW ORLEANS — The Mercedes-Benz Superdome provides all kinds of food for the crowd during Saints games. For the big playoff game this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, one caterer has some true Louisiana offerings, but you have to know where to look.

The catering company Centerplate will offer crawfish etouffee over crispy pork rinds as well as crispy alligator skewers over dirty rice. Check out some photos of the food below.

But you can’t buy the dishes if you don’t know where to look. Centerplate says you can find the crawfish dish in sections 116, 144, 217, 261, P529, and P559. The alligator dish can be found in sections 113, 140, 511, 541.

So you can let visiting Eagles fans that your team and your food is better than theirs!