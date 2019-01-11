× Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux releases list of priests accused of sexual abuse

HOUMA, LA – The Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux has released the names of more than a dozen priests who have admitted, were convicted, or have pled guilty to sexually abusing children.

The 14 priests, four of whom are dead and one of whom is currently in jail, have all been connected to the diocese since its inception in 1977.

Bishop Shelton J. Fabre addressed a letter to the faithful entitled “Light in the Darkness” that talks about the process the diocese went through leading up to the release of the names.

“I want to apologize for the egregious sins that have taken place,” Fabre said. “Let me be clear: the abuse of a child by anyone is sinful, abhorrent and evil, particularly when perpetrated by one vested with the sacred trust of God’s children. Furthermore, any attempt to cover up these sins is even more disturbing. I apologize to all who have been harmed. It is with deep respect and profound reverence that I humbly extend this apology.”

Of the 14 priests on the list, only Patrick Kujawa, who was ordained in 1996 and served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, has been convicted of a crime.

Kujawa pled guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the diocese.

The following priests admitted, were convicted, or pled guilty:

Lawrence Cavell

Ordained in 1989

Admitted to solicitation of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Sacred Heart in Montegut, Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux, and Saint Mary in Raceland

Alexander Francisco

Ordained in 1979

Admitted to inappropriate physical contact with a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City, Saint Bernadette in Houma, Saint Bridget in Schriever, Saint Joseph in Thibodaux, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux

Dale Guidry

Ordained in 1982

Pled guilty to online solicitation of a minor and accused of molestation of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Died October 20, 2013

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Joseph in Galliano

Patrick Kujawa

Ordained in 1996

Pled guilty to possession of child pornography

Convicted and currently incarcerated

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Holy Cross in Morgan City and Saint Francis de Sales in Houma.

Robert Melancon

Ordained in 1962

Convicted of aggravated rape of a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Died November 5, 2018

Served at Annunziata in Houma, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, and Saint Genevieve in Thibodaux

Carlos Melendez

Priest of the Missionaries of Christ Crucified in El Salvador

Accused of inappropriate physical contact with a minor and pled guilty to misdemeanor battery against a minor

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

United States Immigration returned him to his native El Salvador

Current status or location unknown

Served in Diocesan Hispanic Ministry

—————————————————————- The following priests are the subject of credible allegations of sexual molestation of a minor that were the subject of civil litigation: Related Story

Court sides with 11 priests in Pennsylvania abuse report and won’t release their names Etienne LeBlanc Ordained in 1971

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Annunziata in Houma, Holy Cross in Morgan City, Holy Family in Dulac, Saint Eloi in Theriot, Sacred Heart in Cut Off, Saint Hilary in Mathews, and Saint Thomas Aquinas in Thibodaux Gerald Prinz Ordained in 1968

All priestly faculties permanently removed by the Diocese

Served at Saint Francis de Sales in Houma, Saint Gregory in Houma, and Saint Louis in Bayou Blue Bernard Schmaltz Ordained in 1973

All priestly faculties permanently removed within the Diocese

Died February 5, 2010

Served at Annunziata in Houma ——————————————————————————–