× Coast Guard searching for two men after boat capsizes

NEW ORLEANS – Two men are missing after their boat capsized near Mobile Bay, Alabama.

The Coast Guard and other local agencies are searching for 85-year-old Floyd Nelson and 40-year-old David Stadman.

Reports say the men were on a 20-foot white fishing vessel, when around 12:30 P.M. it capsized on the west side of Gaillard Island.

Family of the missing men say they were planning to travel between the Theodore Ship Channel and Gaillard Island Tuesday afternoon.The men were supposed to return by 9 A.M. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the two men is requested to contact Coast Guard Sector Mobile at (251) 441-6211.