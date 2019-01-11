× 10-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing loaded handgun to school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) — A 10-year-old could face several charges after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to Eagle’s Nest Academy on Thursday morning.

Police said the male student, who attends Eagle’s Nest, made other students aware that he had the gun. One of the other students retrieved it and brought it to administrators in the school office, said Flint Police Department Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

Eagle’s Nest went into a soft lock down after the student brought the gun to the office. Administrators called police immediately and Flint police responded after a call for service came in from 9-1-1 at 10:24 a.m.

The student was arrested and booked for carrying a concealed weapon on school property and felonious assault. Booth said the latter charge is based on things the 10-year-old said to another student, but he couldn’t elaborate on specifically what was said.

Classes continued as normal after the lock down was lifted around 11:15 a.m. and police cleared the scene. The school is safe, according to police.

The school published a note about the incident on their Facebook page shortly after 1 p.m.

Booth said investigators were also speaking with the 10-year-old’s parents about the incident. No word on if they will recommend charges be filed against the parents in connection with the incident.

This evening the 10-year old is being held at the Genesee Valley Regional Center.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton’s office said they are going to review the information Friday morning to see if any charges will be filed.

Parents we spoke with parents at the school following the press conference and they expressed shock and concern about the incident.

The principal will be holding a coffee hour with parents on Friday at 9 a.m. at the Eagle’s Nest Academy if they want to ask questions.