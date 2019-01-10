What are the odds? Philly at N.O., line opens Saints -8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Get your bets ready, Jason Logan from Covers.com is here to tell you how to win big on this weekend's game.

Right now, the Saints are favored for the win, with a pretty big line. This bet opens up at Saints -8 and has even been pushed as high as -9.5 for some early sharp money.

"While it does look like a significant line move, it's not considering that 8 is what we call a dead number in sports betting because it kind of sits between those key betting numbers of 7 and 10 in football scoring," says Logan. "Books are a little more aggressive to move off of dead numbers, and kind of let the betting markets dictate where the line could go."

Logan says as it gets closer to kickoff, he expects more money to come in on the Saints, pushing the line back up.

The line is based on public perception, so gamblers are looking pretty heavily at what happened the last time the Eagles and Saints met.

The Saints may seem invincible at home, but through weeks 12-17, some sports betters are saying the Eagles look like the better team.

The Eagles look like they have been in playoff mode for the last few weeks, while the Saints have struggled the last few games.

It seems some defenses like the Dallas and Carolina have found a way to slow down the Saints attack.

And a few prop bets are in the works, one being that Brees will only throw two touchdown's in the game on Sunday.

This isn't just based on Brees's performance over the last few games, but also because Philly's defense has been playing at a really high level.

Want more? Head on over to Covers.com for all sports betting needs.