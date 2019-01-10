× Track and Field: Southeastern Head to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Louisiana track team will send seven student-athletes, led by shotput competitors Ashley Davis and Stevon Crooks, to compete in the Arkansas Invitational Indoor Meet Friday at Randal Tyson Track Complex at 12:30 p.m.

The meet is headlined by Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and SMU.

Davis, Crooks, Jebarri Cumberbatch, Grant O’Callaghan, Armonte Paulk, Cliff Resias, Jaysen Robinson and D.J. Ruffin will be represent the Lions this weekend.

Davis and Crooks, both 2018 first team All-Southland Conference Indoor selections, will compete in the shotput. Davis, the Watson, Louisiana native, looks to build off her school-record throw 54 feet, six inches at the Southland Conference Indoor Championship last year. The junior will throw at 2:25 p.m. Crooks, a senior from Westmoreland, Jamaica, won the Southland Conference Indoor shotput event last year with a personal best of 56-11.25. He will compete at 12:30 p.m.

Callaghan, the Flowery Branch, Georgia native, is coming off an eighth place finish in the Southland Conference Cross Country Meet October 26, 2018. The junior will run in the one-mile race at 6:20 p.m.

Cumberbatch, Paulk, Resias, Ruffin and Robinson will run in the 60-meter spring at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Resias, a senior from the Bahamas, ran a 6.92 in the Southland Conference Indoor Championships last year. Robinson, a sophomore from Sandy Springs, Georgia wasn’t far behind with a 7.01.

Resias, Paulk and Cumberbatch will also race in the 200-meter at 5:40 p.m. Resias ran a 21.68 at the Southland Indoor Championship just missing qualifying for the final as the top eight advanced. Zachary Jewel from Central Arkansas ran a 21.67 edging Resias.

“This is going to be an opportunity for us to kick the season off with some of the athletes that we have high expectations for,” said second-year SLU track head coach Corey Mistretta. “I’m hoping we can just have a good showing and work our way into the swing of things with some of the more polished athletes we have and just kind of see we are.”

Southeastern will have their first full squad meet Friday, Jan. 25 at the McNeese Invitational in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.