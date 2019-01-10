× Tough Loss: Nicholls Falls Short Against Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – After trailing by three points at the break, the Nicholls State University women’s basketball team fell behind by double figures in the third and never recovered in a 70-62 setback to Stephen F. Austin Wednesday night in William R. Johnson Coliseum.

With the loss, Nicholls fell to 8-7 overall and 2-1 in the Southland. The win improved SFA’s record to 11-3 and 2-0 in league play. The Ladyjacks remained undefeated at home with a 9-0 mark.

Nicholls struggled shooting against SFA, making just 38 percent from the field and 4 of 17 from behind the arc. The ‘Jacks shot 49 percent for the game and connected on 10 of 20 3-pointers.

Cassidy Barrios recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while adding five steals and three assists. She also blocked three shots, giving the senior 107 for her career to tie the program record held by Alisha Allen.

Joining Barrios in double figures were Airi Hamilton (12), Tykeria Williams (12) and Adrian Mann (10). While Barrios and Williams were off in their shooting combining to make 10 of 29 from the field, Hamilton finished 5 of 6.

Despite the offensive struggles, Nicholls found itself only down 27-24 at the break. But Stephen F. Austin caught fire in the third quarter, hitting 5 of 8 3-pointers and took a double-digit lead into the final quarter at 52-40.

SFA’s lead swelled to as much as 16 in fourth before Nicholls ended up outscoring the ‘Jacks in the quarter, 22-18.

Marissa Banfield paced SFA with a game-high 18 points on 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Four ‘Jacks finished in double figures.

UP NEXT

Nicholls returns to Stopher Gym Saturday, Jan. 12 to kickoff a women’s/men’s doubleheader against HBU. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Article courtsey of Nicholls State Sports Information Department.