Thursday Night Under the Lights: Tulane Kicks Off 2019 Season Thursday Night vs. FIU

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today that it will open its 2019 campaign on Thursday, August 29 as it welcomes FIU to Yulman Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Tulane will look to build off the momentum from its seven-win season in 2018, which included a 41-24 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Cure Bowl. The win over ULL was the Green Wave’s first bowl win since 2002.

Fans can purchase 2019 football season tickets in non-premium sections by visiting TulaneTix.com or by calling (504) 861-WAVE (9283). Season ticket deposits for premium sections are also on sale. All deposits are $50 and are non-refundable.

Tulane’s matchup with FIU will mark the second straight year the Green Wave have opened a season on a Thursday night. The Green Wave’s matchup with the Panthers also will mark just the second time the two teams have met.

The first meeting between the two teams came back in 2017 with the Green Wave falling 23-10 in Miami.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.