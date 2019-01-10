St. Augustine Marching 100 to play Saints vs Eagles halftime show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The St. Augustine Marching 100 band will perform at halftime when the Saints take on the Eagles in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this Sunday, and the Saints are going to help the world-famous band use the appearance as a fundraising opportunity.

Fans in the Dome will be encouraged to text MUSIC100 to 41444 to receive a link to a donation website.

Beginning Sunday, January 13, at midnight, the public will be encouraged to join in the donations.

One hundred percent of the donations will go toward the band's music instrument campaign.