× Shreveport Police Officer Killed In Shooting

SHREVEPORT (KTBS) –A Shreveport Police officer was shot and killed while she was off-duty Wednesday night.

According to Shreveport Police , the shooting happened just before 8:30 P.M. near the intersection of Midway and Linwood Avenues.

More than 50 police units responded to the shooting along with more than 10 Caddo Parish deputies.

Shreveport Police Cpl. Marcus Hines says other officers responded to a call of shots fired and discovered the female officer with life-threatening injuries at the scene.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The officer’s identity has not been released but what we do know is that she was new to the department.

Police say that she was in uniform at the time of the shooting, but had not started her shift yet.

A person has been detained for questioning.