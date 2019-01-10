× Oysters half off at Antoine’s for National Oysters Rockefeller Day

NEW ORLEANS – Happening today only, Antoine’s restaurant will have half-price baked oysters to celebrate the third annual National Oysters Rockefeller Day.

You can get half-priced oysters in the restaurant’s Hermes bar from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M. and 5:30 P.M. to close.

This once-a-year special includes Oysters Rockefeller, Oysters Bienville, Oysters Thermidor and the newest addition to the Antoine’s hors d’oeuvres menu – Charbroiled Oysters!

In 1899, Jules Alciatore, son of the restaurant’s founder Antoine Alciatore, invented Oysters Rockefeller. It was Jules who discovered oysters were the perfect replacement, during a time when the US had a shortage of snails.

And Antoine’s restaurant itself has a lot of history, being the oldest continuously-operating restaurant in the country and remaining owned by the same family that founded it nearly two centuries ago.

Antoine’s is located at 713 St. Louis Street, in the French Quarter.

