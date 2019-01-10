× New show takes viewers ‘Inside Out’ along the Mississippi coast

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS. – A new show will have viewers working from the “Inside Out” all along the Mississippi Coast.

“Inside Out with HL Raymond Properties” premiers on January 13 and will be hosted by HGTV alum Holly Lemoine-Raymond, the owner of a boutique real estate company based in Coastal Mississippi.

On the show, viewers will tour the interiors of three homes before being shown the outsides.

The viewers will then have to try to guess which house is which and match up the exterior of the houses with the interior views.

Some episodes will also feature DIY project segments hosted by Lemoine-Raymond as well as tips from real estate brokers.

“Inside Out with HL Raymond Properties” airs on Sundays at 11 a.m. on WGNO and at 9 a.m. on WNOL.

The cast and crew of the show will hold a premiere party on January 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Dan B’s Restaurant and Bar in Bay St. Louis.

The party is open to the public and will showcase the first episode.