Napoleonville Man killed in Assumption Parish Crash

Belle Rose – Shortly after 6:30 Wednesday morning, Troopers with Troop C responded to a three-vehicle injury crash on LA 70 near LA 996. The crash would later take the life of 40-year-old Trey Hebert.

The preliminary investigation revealed Hebert was traveling west on LA 70 in a 1998 Chrysler Sebring.

For unknown reasons, Hebert crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado being driven by 18-year-old Aaron Gros of Pierre Part.

Hebert continued westbound in the eastbound lane after striking Gros’ vehicle and he struck a 2016 Nissan Altima.

It was being driven by 21-year-old Rayelyn Domingue, also of Pierre Part.

Hebert and Domingue were transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge by Acadian Ambulance Air Med, each with moderate injuries.

Hebert’s condition deteriorated and he succumbed to his injuries.

He was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Gros sustained minor injuries and traveled to Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City in a privately owned vehicle.

Drug use is suspected on the part of Hebert and alcohol use is unknown.

A standard toxicology report is pending through the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment was not suspected on the parts of Gros and Domingue; however, toxicology reports are pending through the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Hebert was not restrained at the time of the crash.

Gros and Domingue were properly restrained during the crash.