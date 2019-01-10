× Metairie man gets 3 life sentences for 2017 triple-murder

NEW ORLEANS – Nearly two years after the triple-murder, the suspect finally received his fate.

33-year-old Corey Woods shot and killed three people who were in a car with him.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Woods was sitting in the backseat of a 2006 Honda Accord. From that position, he shot his intended target, 25-year-old Malcolm Wallace, who was in the front passenger seat. Woods then shot the driver, 24-year-old Daneka Lott. Wallace’s 16-year-old sister attempted to escape the gunfire, but Woods shot and killed her as she tried to run away.

Trial evidence shows Woods killed Lott and the teenager because they were witnesses to the murder of Malcolm Wallace.

Woods was charged with three counts of second-degree murder along with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

He was sentenced to three life sentences and 20 years for the firearm offense. These sentences are to run concurrently.

In a separate matter, Woods was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison for three counts of distribution of heroin, to also be ran concurrently with the life sentences.